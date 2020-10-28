JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.42

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on JSCPY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JSR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

About JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

