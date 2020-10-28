Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.20

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.