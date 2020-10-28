Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 469.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

