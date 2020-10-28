Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) dropped 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,149,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,061,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

