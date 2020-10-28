Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.