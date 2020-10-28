Keep Network Price Down 44% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $39.02 million and approximately $496,164.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,420,654 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

