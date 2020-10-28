Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.96-3.96 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

K opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

