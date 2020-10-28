KemPharm (KMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

KemPharm (OTCMKTS:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMPH opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.50. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

