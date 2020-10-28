Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.