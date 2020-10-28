Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

