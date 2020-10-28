Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE:KNX opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,746,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

