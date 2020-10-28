KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (NYSE:ROCLF) Financial Comparison

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Royal Olympic Cruise Lines alerts:

24.6% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, meaning that its stock price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 19.15% 8.78% 3.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.03%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and KNOT Offshore Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.60 $58.00 million N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.