Knowles (KN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KN stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

