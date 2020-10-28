KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $58.90.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

