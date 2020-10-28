Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Koppers stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.