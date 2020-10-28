Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 9.8%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 5,820,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,848,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $470.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

