Kraft Heinz (KHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

