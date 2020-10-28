KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $167.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Robert Tavares purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

