Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price Down 6%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.23 and last traded at $67.79. Approximately 1,201,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,376,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Lamb Weston by 40.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lamb Weston by 115.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,189,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,025,000 after acquiring an additional 638,341 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 198.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after acquiring an additional 447,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.