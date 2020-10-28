Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVS. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

