Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

LSCC opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $874,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 958,668 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

