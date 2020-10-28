Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.75. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

