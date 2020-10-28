Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.44

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 469673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The firm has a market cap of $726.28 million, a PE ratio of 203.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59.

About Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

