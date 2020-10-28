LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $671.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

