Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $72.51 on Monday. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,964 shares of company stock worth $15,898,918. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

