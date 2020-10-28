Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.66. 607,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 870,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $880.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,544 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 101.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

