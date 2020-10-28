Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Trading Down 6%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 770,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 915,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

