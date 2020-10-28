Lightbridge (LTBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lightbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

