Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 1% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00008028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinEgg, Upbit and Bittrex. Lisk has a total market cap of $135.69 million and $3.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00015637 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002738 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,263,170 coins and its circulating supply is 126,253,881 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, ChaoEX, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Exrates, Coinroom, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, BitBay, COSS, Binance, Coinbe and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.