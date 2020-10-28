Litecoin Plus 24 Hour Volume Hits $49.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $67,403.39 and $49.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,721.19 or 3.42276117 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00019067 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

