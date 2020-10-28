LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 927,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,645,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

