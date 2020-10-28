Loki Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Loki has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $105,065.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,357.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.02906894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.02012118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00426959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00976694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00441289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,068,149 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

