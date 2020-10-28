Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lonking alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.