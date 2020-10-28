Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

