LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,182,744.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.