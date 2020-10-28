Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 21,365,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 29,393,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Macy's from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy's had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macy's by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy's by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Macy's by 2,879.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,157 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Macy's by 5,324.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Macy's by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

