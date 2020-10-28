Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $64.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $52.56 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 465,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

