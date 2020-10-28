MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. MagnaChip Semiconductor has set its Q3 2020

Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MX stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. The company has a market cap of $473.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 762,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,250 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Group started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

