Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 6%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 1,714,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,030,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

