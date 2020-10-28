Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.42 and last traded at $96.02. Approximately 2,908,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,396,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.