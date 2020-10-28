Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

