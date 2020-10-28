Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MRETF opened at $8.23 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

