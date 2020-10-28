MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.03 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 676,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 989,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

