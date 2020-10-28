Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Down 6.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares dropped 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 1,359,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,692,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

