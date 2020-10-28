McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 42.8% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 0.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 128,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $222.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

