Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Down 12.5%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.37. 1,009,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,162,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Medigus in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Medigus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

