Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

