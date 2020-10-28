Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,560.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,167.94.

MELI opened at $1,282.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $973.57. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

