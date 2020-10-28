MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 8,888,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 20,831,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 368,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

