Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Down 9.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 13,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 792,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

MLND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

